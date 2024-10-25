Susquehanna Boosts TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $37.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.38. 294,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,403. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 181,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.