S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.95. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

