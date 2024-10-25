S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Down 12.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.95. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About S&W Seed
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&W Seed
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- The Downtrend in UPS Stock Isn’t Over Yet
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.