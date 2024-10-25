Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Synaptics stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $67.83 and a 1-year high of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $83.61.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,609 shares of company stock worth $448,720. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Synaptics by 27.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 15,571.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after acquiring an additional 809,712 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 88.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 160,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 75,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $941,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

