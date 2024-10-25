Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 2,604 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 35.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 88.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,670.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX traded up $13.40 on Friday, reaching $257.57. The stock had a trading volume of 84,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.24 and a 200-day moving average of $226.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.