Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

TMHC traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.25. 118,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.57. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $71.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

