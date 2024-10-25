Tectonic Advisors LLC Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 29,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $174.38 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $483.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

