Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.72 and last traded at $51.20. 64,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 350,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNK shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.13). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $296.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,498,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 11.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

