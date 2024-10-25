Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.35-$19.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.43. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.350-19.450 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.86. 51,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,071. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $475.73. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $434.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

