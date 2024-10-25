Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.130-5.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.350-19.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $474.51. 33,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.18. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $475.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

