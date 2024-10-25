Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.0 million-$760.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.5 million. Teradyne also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.80-0.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.70. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

