Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,818 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Shares of TCBI opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $82.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $425,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,011.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 14,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,009.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 20,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,011.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,220 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

