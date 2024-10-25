Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments updated its Q4 guidance to $1.07-1.29 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.070-1.290 EPS.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $206.61 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The company has a market capitalization of $188.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

