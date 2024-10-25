Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.25.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.57. 956,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,887. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.06. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $189.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

