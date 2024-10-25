Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $102.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:TXT opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron has a 52-week low of $74.13 and a 52-week high of $97.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth $48,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

