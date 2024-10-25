The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 120.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $524.50 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $540.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

