The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNTG. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

PNTG opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 679.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

