THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Short Interest Down 67.2% in October

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,100 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the September 30th total of 2,940,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
THG Stock Performance
THGPF remained flat at C$0.78 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.81. THG has a twelve month low of C$0.78 and a twelve month high of C$0.79.
THG Company Profile
