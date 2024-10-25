Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2024

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $85.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. 110,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,237. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.