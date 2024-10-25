Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $85.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. 110,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,237. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.30.

TCBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

