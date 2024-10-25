Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the September 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Three Sixty Solar Price Performance

VSOLF stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 65,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,108. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.05. Three Sixty Solar has a 52-week low of 0.01 and a 52-week high of 0.28.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

