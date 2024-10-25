Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the September 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Three Sixty Solar Price Performance
VSOLF stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 65,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,108. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.05. Three Sixty Solar has a 52-week low of 0.01 and a 52-week high of 0.28.
About Three Sixty Solar
