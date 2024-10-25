Threshold Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. Threshold has a total market cap of $223.55 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,635.85 or 1.00047966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012879 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00056411 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0231699 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $4,862,257.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

