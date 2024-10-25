Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDWRF remained flat at $1.36 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. Tidewater Renewables has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

