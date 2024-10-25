Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TDWRF remained flat at $1.36 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. Tidewater Renewables has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $6.30.
Tidewater Renewables Company Profile
