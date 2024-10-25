TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.72. 913,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 721,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMD. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.24.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.38 million. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TORM plc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.30%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. TORM’s payout ratio is currently 66.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of TORM during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TORM during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

