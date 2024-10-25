Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSCO. UBS Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.74.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.89. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

