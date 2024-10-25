TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Boosted by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,345.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,363.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,306.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $811.42 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,451.94.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

