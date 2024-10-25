TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.950-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion. TriNet Group also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.060-0.570 EPS.

Shares of TNET stock traded down $11.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 397.90% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

