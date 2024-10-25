TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $91.63, but opened at $81.65. TriNet Group shares last traded at $77.33, with a volume of 67,382 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

TriNet Group Stock Down 17.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average of $103.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 397.90% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Activity

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,830.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 34,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 25,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in TriNet Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

