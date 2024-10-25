Truist Financial Cuts Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $64.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

NYSE:WGO opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 484.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,187 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after buying an additional 463,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,772.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 199,264 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,708,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

