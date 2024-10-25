Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TPC

Tutor Perini Trading Down 6.6 %

Tutor Perini stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 537.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.