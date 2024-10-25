Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 63.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 133,386 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,843,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.