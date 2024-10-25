Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 57,561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 164.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,558.3% during the third quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 49,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Melius initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

