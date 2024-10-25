UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 40,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 30,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Trading Up 4.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

About UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN

(Get Free Report)

The investment seeks a return linked to the monthly compounded 2x leveraged performance of Wells Fargo Master Limited Partnership Ex-Energy Index, less investor fees. The index is intended to measure the performance of all non-energy master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), NYSE MKT or NASDAQ that satisfy market capitalization and other eligibility requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.