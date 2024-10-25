UBS Group Boosts Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $643.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $614.00 to $643.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen raised Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.44.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE NOC traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $519.35. 511,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,591. The business’s 50-day moving average is $523.28 and its 200-day moving average is $480.60. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $418.60 and a twelve month high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,490 shares of company stock valued at $747,372 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.