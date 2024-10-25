UBS Group Lowers Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to Strong Sell

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
BDNNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BDNNY
Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 2.5 %
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.
About Boliden AB (publ)
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boliden AB (publ)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.