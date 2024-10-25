UBS Group Lowers Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to Strong Sell

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

BDNNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $49.48 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

