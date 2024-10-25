UniBot Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, UniBot has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniBot token can now be purchased for approximately $6.10 or 0.00009086 BTC on exchanges. UniBot has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniBot alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.00239915 BTC.

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 6.13517241 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,378,137.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniBot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniBot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.