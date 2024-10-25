United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $95.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $74.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $75.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,744. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in United Airlines by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

