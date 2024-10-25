United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. United Rentals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:URI opened at $824.99 on Friday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $861.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $770.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $707.41.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $728.86.

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

