Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Increased to $271.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $256.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.46.

Universal Health Services stock traded down $21.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.32. The company had a trading volume of 904,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,516. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.59.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 362.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after buying an additional 252,846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 357.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,178 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,191.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 215,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 198,555 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $25,032,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 455,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,160,000 after purchasing an additional 132,942 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

