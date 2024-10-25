Universal Health Services’ (UHS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $219.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.31.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $19.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.12. The stock had a trading volume of 705,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,554. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.59.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,038.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 362.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 252,846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Universal Health Services by 357.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,178 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,191.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 215,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after buying an additional 198,555 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,032,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 455,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,160,000 after buying an additional 132,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

