UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.02. 6,232,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 4,349,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance raised shares of UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIGR

UP Fintech Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $963.30 million, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.93.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sparta 24 Ltd. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 3,148,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,112,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 384,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 6,367.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 446,572 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 19.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 46,394 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 162.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 57,257 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.