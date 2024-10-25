UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by China Renaissance

China Renaissance upgraded shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $7.58 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

UP Fintech Price Performance

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $963.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $14.48.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sparta 24 Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 3,148,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in UP Fintech by 53.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in UP Fintech by 52.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,112,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 384,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.