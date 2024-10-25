Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,936,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,353 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,544,000 after acquiring an additional 788,735 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $173,692,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,803,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,149,000 after acquiring an additional 688,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,412,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,031,167,000 after acquiring an additional 346,720 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE BDX opened at $238.62 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $262.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.16. The firm has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BDX
Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.