Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.84 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $181.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.23 and its 200-day moving average is $177.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

