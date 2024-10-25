Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Issues Earnings Results

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on VLY

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.