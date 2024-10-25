Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Issues Earnings Results

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.22.
Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 61.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.
