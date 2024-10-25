Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.53. 388,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,209. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $921.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

