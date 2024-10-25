Values First Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.26. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

