Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 2,853 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,650,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,215,000 after purchasing an additional 604,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,915 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,796,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,374,000 after purchasing an additional 380,319 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 51.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,937,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,725,000 after purchasing an additional 654,194 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 53.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,995,000 after purchasing an additional 479,068 shares during the period.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CLDX opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.55. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLDX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Get Our Latest Report on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.