Values First Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,496.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,129 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $168.25 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.67 and a 52-week high of $175.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.13 and a 200 day moving average of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

