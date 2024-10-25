Values First Advisors Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular comprises approximately 1.4% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after acquiring an additional 90,573 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,443,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,335.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $86.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

