Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 7,804 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,013,000. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $99.97. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

