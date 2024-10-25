Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV opened at $102.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average of $96.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.